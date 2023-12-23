The “5-For-5 Connection Challenge” Is Encouraging You To Make Five Meaningful Connections With Others In Five Days To Strengthen Your Relationships This Holiday Season

As we get deeper into the holiday season, it can be really easy for some people to feel incredibly lonely.

Some people are far away from home over the holidays or have lost some of their closest friends or family over the years and don’t have anyone to celebrate with.

That’s why it’s very important that we use this time of year, a time of meaningful interactions with others, to take advantage of the people we can still connect with.

Since early December, U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy has been promoting the 5-for-5 Connection Challenge, a challenge encouraging Americans and those across the globe to make five meaningful connections in five days.

People wanting to participate in the challenge, which was originally scheduled for December 4th through the 15th this year but could be completed at any time, can print out the Connection Card Deck and Connection Postcard to guide them through it.

The Connection Card Deck contains cards with exercises that will help you reflect on and strengthen your social connections and relationships.

For instance, one of the cards encourages you to reach out to someone you haven’t spoken to in a while and share some good news or a favorite memory with them to rekindle your connection.

Then, you can choose five of those exercises to do over five days, completing a new one and involving new connections every day.

You can reflect on how those connections went over each of the five days on the Connection Postcard, which the Surgeon General encourages participants to share on social media.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.