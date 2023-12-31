Winter Is In Full Swing, So Here Are All The Cold-Weather Home Projects You Can Tackle To Spruce Up Your Living Space

When the weather outside is frightful, the best thing to do on a winter weekend is indulge in binge-worthy shows on your favorite streaming service. Granted, most of the country has not received even an inch of snow yet, and in some places, temperatures have been in the mid-fifties.

But it’s still gloomy outside, so the idea of staying in to watch TV shows still stands. However, there are only so many shows available before you run out of things to watch or eventually get bored.

Fortunately, there are plenty of other activities you can accomplish indoors. So, when you need some new entertainment, take advantage of the time on your hands to spruce up your home with these easy cold-weather projects you should do every winter.

Seal Cracks Around Doors And Windows

During the winter months, it’s crucial to keep your house warm. Before you resort to cranking up the heat, take some preventative measures first. Electric bills can skyrocket at this time, depending on the age of your home and how well it’s insulated.

Apply weatherstripping by the door, around windows, and in other drafty areas to prevent cold air from leaking in. You can also use window film or hang up insulated curtains.

Redo Interior Lighting

Since you’ll be spending more time indoors, you’ll want to ensure your space has all the right vibes. Make the switch from bright, stark white lighting to bulbs that are yellow and warm-toned.

The softer lighting will cast a cozy glow over your home that will be perfect for the winter weather. Bring in lamps and candlelight to improve the ambiance even further.

