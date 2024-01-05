Archaeologists Recently Unearthed The Remains Of A 4,000-Year-Old Chinese Palace That Is Over 19,000 Square Feet And Believed To Have Been Built During The Xia Dynasty

Over the years, archaeologists have made a number of important historical discoveries in the country of China. From preserved million-year-old fossils and military fortifications to exquisitely crafted pieces of pottery, each find has been significant in decoding the past.

Most recently, the remains of a 4,000-year-old Chinese palace have been unearthed in an ancient walled city at an archaeological site located in Xinmi of the Henan province.

The walled city is thought to have been constructed during the Xia dynasty, which ruled from 2070 to 1600 B.C.

It was discovered several years ago along the eastern bank of the Zhenshui River, covering a rectangular expanse of about 42 acres.

Researchers have connected the well-preserved settlement to the Longshan culture, a civilization that once inhabited the area of the modern-day Henan province and other surrounding regions.

Through meticulous examinations, they found that the palace ruins within the ancient walled city consisted of a foundational structure that was built using compacted raw materials, such as earth, chalk, or lime.

It measured around 200 feet long and 100 feet wide, taking up more than 19,000 square feet of space.

In addition, there were a series of evenly distributed holes at the site that gave archaeologists a clearer picture of what the ancient structure looked like.

According to Li Bo, the leader of the excavations, they believe the foundation belonged to a grand house complex bordered by terraces in the south and the north and a covered walkway with an open wall on one side in the east and the west.

