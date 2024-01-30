Avoid These Interior Design Features To Keep Your Cleaning Routine Low-Maintenance And Easy In The Long Run

Cleaning your house is already such a chore, and certain home features can make that task even harder. When dreaming up ideas for your home renovations, it can be easy to get carried away with the thought of incorporating pristine white furniture and fancy glass tables for a highly sophisticated and classically elegant look, completely neglecting to consider the amount of cleaning those pieces require.

Every design decision you make will impact your cleaning routine later down the road. Anything from a shiny new faucet to intricate hardware can become a pain in the butt to clean.

To keep your home low-maintenance and hassle-free, avoid these five design features that may be desirable in concept but, in reality, are unwise to implement in your living space.

White Upholstery

Upholstery isn’t fun to clean, to begin with, so if that’s one of your least favorite jobs, it’s best to avoid buying any white or light-colored upholstery for your home. White couches may make a statement of luxury and help brighten up a room, but they are magnets for stains, dirt, and pet hair.

Instead, opt for seating of a darker shade. If having white furniture is an absolute must for you, get removable covers for your couch that can be thrown into the washing machine as needed.

Wall Moldings And Elaborate Trim

Wall moldings, elaborate trim, and baseboards are excellent ways of creating visual interest and adding a little character to your home. The wall panels, in particular, provide a beautiful, polished look.

However, these decorative features are just another thing you must spend valuable free time cleaning. Dust tends to collect in hard-to-reach corners and on horizontal surfaces, so you’ll need to wipe those down regularly to keep the filth at bay.

