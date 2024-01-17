Breaking Down The Real Differences Between “Girlfriend Privileges” And “Wife Privileges”

Have you ever heard someone use the terms “girlfriend privileges” or “wife privileges?”

While they may sound a bit strange, these terms have frequently been used to describe the things you can do when you’re a guy’s girlfriend versus his wife.

Even if you’ve been in a committed relationship for quite some time and feel as though you’re practically married, there are still certain boundaries a guy won’t let you cross until you become his wife.

However, women also have privileges when they’re still someone’s girlfriend that they may miss when they become a guy’s wife.

While these terms sound kind of primal and dated, they’re there to initiate the conversation about the difference between married and unmarried life. If you’re interested in learning more, here are some differences between girlfriend privileges and wife privileges.

When you’re someone’s girlfriend, you likely don’t have the privilege of having as much access to your boyfriend’s financial information and don’t get as many practical benefits as a wife. For instance, your boyfriend shouldn’t have to make as extensive a joint financial plan with you if you’re not married yet.

You also don’t have the same legal protections married women have, like spousal insurance benefits and property rights, unless you make special arrangements to do so.

However, when you’re a man’s girlfriend, you have the privilege of having more free time. There’s less pressure to live with your boyfriend when you’re not married, and you have the privilege of being able to spend more of your free time with your friends or on your own!

When it comes to wife privileges, you often have more financial protection once you’re married and can benefit from shared finances, insurance plans, properties, etc. You can make much more concrete plans when you’re married and have the privilege of knowing your spouse on a much deeper level.

