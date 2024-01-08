Her Boyfriend Still Sends Up To $1,000 To His Ex-Wife Each Month, Even Though His Ex Is Engaged And He Isn’t Required To

This woman’s boyfriend got divorced a few years ago because his ex-wife was reportedly emotionally abusive and an alcoholic.

However, his boyfriend still remained friendly with his ex, even after the separation. On top of that, they continued sleeping together from time to time until she met him, and they began dating.

The real kicker? Her boyfriend’s ex was actually engaged the entire time he was still hooking up with her.

“And my boyfriend also sends money to his ex monthly– of his own volition, not court-ordered– even though she is engaged,” she revealed.

According to her, it’s not like her boyfriend’s ex-wife needs the money, either. Apparently, the ex’s new fiancé actually makes a generous salary since he has the same career as her boyfriend. They are both software engineers.

Regardless, her boyfriend has told her that his ex’s fiancé actually knows about both the hookups and the money, yet isn’t upset about it for some reason.

“But I have a hard time believing this,” she said. Wouldn’t anyone?

She also tried to get to the bottom of why her boyfriend felt the need to continue financially supporting his ex-wife, and he gave her two reasons.

First of all, her boyfriend pointed out how his ex helped him land his current job while they were still married. Secondly, he claimed that his ex’s new fiancé doesn’t share any of his money with his ex.

