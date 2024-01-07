Her Fiancé Bought Her A $143 Engagement Ring, And She’s Planning On Telling Him That He Should Have Spent More

A woman was proposed to recently, and she happily said yes to her now fiancé. Instead of being excited about spending the rest of her life with this man and focusing on planning her wedding, she can’t stop obsessing over how much he spent on her engagement ring.

To be honest, she feels he really cheaper out on her, and she knows this because she got a receipt in her inbox for the ring.

“…I received an email receipt from the jewelry company he bought the ring from with a transaction amount of $143.28 for a promise ring, not an actual engagement ring,” she explained.

So, not only was she upset that her fiancé spent $143 on her ring, being that she expected him to spend more money on it and her, but she also feels that her engagement ring is really just a promise ring and not the real deal.

“Normally, I wouldn’t care about price; money and name-brand items have never been something I’ve made a big deal about,” she insisted.

“I normally buy sale/ thrift items anyway.”

What’s really irritating her is that a month after her fiancé proposed to her, he went out and bought $4,000 of things for himself, including a new truck.

“He had the money for a better ring, he just chose to go cheap, in my opinion,” she said.

She did pick out 5 rings she really loved, and she had a conversation about what kind of an engagement ring she wanted before her fiancé went out and bought the ring that he did.

