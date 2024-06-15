She’s Angry The Guy She’s Dating Lied About His Age By 12 Years

This 35-year-old woman has gone on exactly six dates with a pretty amazing man. He’s super handsome, dresses well, and is eloquent.

He’s also smart and charming too. She just went out on a brunch date with him earlier, and she found out that he lied to her about his age.

He put down on the dating app that he’s only 7 years older than she is, but it turns out he’s actually 12 years older.

As for why he lied, he says he gets more matches on the dating app by making himself appear younger.

He admitted it was egocentric of him to lie in the first place, but he insisted women liked him more when comes across in a more youthful way.

She was horrified and not sure what to really say to him. She eventually replied by pointing out that it was wrong to not give a woman the opportunity to make her own informed choice about a man’s difference.

She added that she was disappointed in him, but that’s all she could really manage to come up with in the moment.

“But other than that, I was so astounded by the absurdity of the situation that I just continued the date,” she explained.

“The gravity of what he just revealed slowly started dawning on me. We hugged goodbye. When I got back in my car, the anger started to really hit me.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.