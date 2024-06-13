Her Boyfriend Slept With His Work Wife While They Were On A Break

It’s been nearly a decade that this 28-year-old woman and her 27-year-old boyfriend have been with one another.

Sadly, a couple of weeks after she gave birth to their second child five years ago, her boyfriend cheated on her.

Right after that, they decided to take a break for a whole month, as she couldn’t emotionally deal with his infidelity.

They then got back together, moved to the other side of the country, and have been putting in the work to mend their relationship.

Things were on the up and up, but several months ago, they hit a bad spot. They were fighting a lot, and she says it wasn’t healthy.

She and her boyfriend both have high-stress careers, a lot of stress around money, and little kids, which hasn’t been a good mix for them.

So, they chose to take a few months off from their relationship and went on break number two to take the opportunity to work on themselves.

Unfortunately, while they were separated, her boyfriend began sleeping with a female coworker who is also his work wife and best friend.

She has never liked this woman, and during the last three years her boyfriend has worked with her, his coworker hasn’t respected any normal boundaries.

