She Ditched Her Date After Only 5 Minutes

These days, you can never know for sure what you’ll get when you go out with someone you met on a dating app.

While each dating app gives you the opportunity to set up an in-depth and personal profile, there are a lot of people out there who make themselves look and seem a lot different on their profiles from who they are in real life.

When this happens, or you find yourself in a situation where someone you met on a dating app is not who they claimed to be, remember that you are more than allowed to leave your date early or stop contacting them.

One woman recently decided to ditch her Hinge date only after a few minutes of first meeting him because he looked and behaved differently than he did online. Now, she’s wondering if she did something wrong.

She’s 21 and recently downloaded Hinge, the popular dating app. She had connected with some guys from dating apps in the past and had been fine, but this was her first time on Hinge.

On the app, she met a guy named Dave, who was her age and claimed he was six foot six. Their messaging was going well, and their first phone call lasted around two hours, which she thought was a really good sign.

“Over the phone, he set up a fairly fancy dinner date, the type you’d make a reservation for,” she recalled.

“With hindsight, the only glaring red flag was he told me his last date had blocked him immediately after their date ended. I wanted to give the guy a chance, so I brushed it off as a bad date. We talked for about a week [before] meeting, and he promised [to] get me flowers and a thoughtful gift. Over text, he seemed attentive and gave prompt responses.”

After messaging and calling Dave several times before meeting him, she thought their first date would be great. He was interested in entering a serious relationship and had great conversational skills.

