Here’s How You Can Finally Start To Move On If You’re Still In Love With Your Ex

Breaking up with someone you easily saw yourself having a future with is, honestly, quite traumatizing.

Something that makes breaking up worse is when you break up with someone while you still have feelings for them. Reflecting too much on the past during a time when you’re supposed to be growing and moving on is not helpful and will only leave you stuck in a rut.

If you’ve gone through a breakup recently or a few years ago and think you’re still in love with your ex, here are some tips for moving on and getting past it.

Cut off all contact with them.

I’ve seen so many friends struggle to get through a breakup and get stuck in toxic cycles because they think it would be best to keep in touch with their ex after breaking up with them. However, to truly move on and not be so reliant on your feelings for your ex, you need to stop reaching out to them and cut off contact.

Unless you and your ex have a kid or pet together that you will split custody of after breaking up, you don’t need to be in communication. Don’t try to be “friends” with them; simply let them know you need some time to yourself, which means not being in touch with them.

Don’t ignore your feelings.

One of the worst things you can do to yourself while trying to heal from a breakup, especially a breakup with someone you’re still in love with, is trying to suppress your feelings.

Don’t deny the fact that you’re feeling depressed, angry, lonely, or confused after a breakup, and instead, acknowledge and work through those feelings.

