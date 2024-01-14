She Canceled Her Wedding And Gave Her Engagement Ring Back Because Her Mother-In-Law Hates Her

For the last 12 years, this 29-year-old woman has been dating her now-fiancé. For the entirety of their relationship, her fiancé’s mother has despised her, and she had no idea why.

She suspected that it was because his mother was envious of her. Before she and her fiancé started dating, he was a quintessential “Momma’s boy.”

When she and her fiancé learned that she was three months pregnant, he proposed to her. She accepted his proposal and was looking forward to planning their wedding. After hiring a wedding planner, chaos began.

“My mother-in-law told everyone that I was a bad woman for not taking care of my own wedding, that I was tying up her son with a pregnancy, and that I was lazy,” she said.

She and her fiancé both financially contributed to paying for the wedding. Because they’ve been in a relationship for so many years, they have a joint savings account, and they’ve been able to save up quite a lot of money.

Throughout their relationship, they had numerous discussions about how, if they ever broke up, they agreed that they would divide the money from the savings account in half.

They’ve been using money from this savings account for their wedding. However, her mother-in-law wasn’t happy with this and told her that traditionally, the bride’s dad is the one who pays for the wedding.

She doesn’t have a father, so her fiancé’s mother told her that because of that, she should be the one paying for the wedding on her own.

During these arguments, her fiancé defended her, telling his mother that her complaints about how they’re funding their wedding were idiotic.

