His Fiancée Thinks He Should Pay For Most Of Their Bills, And For Her Mortgage Too, Even Though He Doesn’t Own Her Home

One of the biggest things couples struggle with as they start building a serious future together is splitting their finances.

One man recently asked his fiancée to split their bills more fairly since he has paid most of them himself for over three months, and she’s making the situation rather complicated.

He and his fiancée both have children from previous relationships. He has two kids who live with their mom most of the time, and she has a young daughter who lives with her full-time.

When he and his fiancée first started dating, she bought a house for her and her daughter to live in. He and his kids would stay at the house one weekend a month while he was in town to visit his kids. He really stepped up to help her and would take on projects around the house and spend his own money on them.

Recently, he and his fiancée decided to move into an apartment they could live in with their daughter. His fiancée had to relocate, which meant getting a new job while still paying the mortgage on her house.

“I covered 100% of expenses while she settled into a new job [for] over three months,” he explained.

“This included rent, parking, storage, all utilities, rental insurance [and] literally all expenses for the home.”

“Now that she’s settled into her new job, I’ve asked her to pay her fair share of expenses. [To be] fair, I suggested we total our combined incomes, determine the percentage we each contribute, then pay that percentage of the joint bills.”

After looking into their incomes and finances, he realized his income makes up around 59% of their joint income, so he offered to pay 59% of their shared expenses.

