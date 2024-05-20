He Found Out His Girlfriend Was Cheating, So After She Moved Out And Left Her Dog Behind, He Gave Her Dog Away

When your partner cheats on you, it’s absolutely devastating, and you get to a point where you feel like you owe them nothing.

One man recently broke up with his ex-girlfriend, who he used to live with after she cheated on him with a co-worker. Then, when she never returned to pick up her dog, he re-homed it to his next-door neighbors.

For three years, he lived in a small home with his ex-girlfriend, who works as a teacher. He bought the home over ten years ago, so it’s in his name, but his ex would pay for half the mortgage each month.

“During that time, we discussed our future and made plans,” he said.

“We also got a rescue dog, [Haley], because she wanted one. I was willing to get one because I loved her at the time. It was always her dog, though. It is very difficult to get housing that allows pets, so she was overjoyed to have a dog.”

However, seven months ago, everything changed when he found out his girlfriend had been cheating on him with another teacher from the school she works at.

The other teacher was married, and his wife kicked him out when she heard about the affair. Then, his ex-girlfriend had the audacity to ask if she could move their affair partner into his house because he had nowhere to go.

He said no, and since his ex-girlfriend didn’t have a signed lease agreement on his house, she had to leave. He told her she and her new boyfriend could only move in with him if they paid around $8,000 on top of 2/3rds of their utility bill and monthly groceries.

“My ex and [her new boyfriend] didn’t have that kind of money [so] they ended up moving to a [lousy] apartment with a very long commute,” he explained.

