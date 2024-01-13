Last Seen In 1937, De Winton’s Golden Mole Was Rediscovered By Scientists At A South Africa Beach After It Was Thought To Be Extinct

De Winton’s golden mole was last seen over 80 years ago, in 1937, and was thought to be extinct until recently.

After searching the sand dunes in South Africa for two years, researchers rediscovered the mole at Port Nolloth beach on South Africa’s northwest coast. The beach is the only location where it has ever been observed.

The sightless burrowing animal has a shimmering golden coat and navigates inaccessible burrows in the sand using its sharp hearing and sensitivity to vibrations. Due to the oils that its fur coat secretes, it is said to glide effortlessly through the sand as if it is swimming.

A team of scientists searched for evidence of the mole by taking more than 100 soil samples from the dune habitat.

Then, they examined the samples for any traces of DNA the mole might’ve left in its environment. The environmental DNA (eDNA) could be in the form of skin cells, hair, and other bodily excretions.

At Port Nolloth, they came across fresh tracks and burrows that had been revealed by heavy rainfall. With the help of a dog that was trained to sniff out golden moles, they were able to find the trails the creatures left behind.

After studying an eDNA sample housed in a museum in Cape Town, the researchers were able to confirm the existence of the lost De Winton’s golden mole.

Since then, four more golden moles have been found. It is hoped that these findings will help emphasize the significance of turning Port Nolloth beach into a protected area.

The analysis of eDNA was crucial to locating the animal. Without this method of detection, it would be incredibly difficult for scientists to obtain the information they did.

