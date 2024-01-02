She Asked Her Boyfriend To Consider Getting A Prenup, But He Just Blamed Her For Making Their Relationship Transactional

This 36-year-old woman and her boyfriend, who is 38, didn’t mean to get pregnant. But they will be having what she called a “whoops” baby in June of 2024.

“And as I live in a country where common law relationships equal marriage, the birth will also change our legal status,” she added.

Now, she currently owns a home with about $300,000 in equity and only owes about $400 per month on her mortgage. Her boyfriend, on the other hand, doesn’t have any assets– although he is in line for a large inheritance.

According to her, her boyfriend has also been either unemployed or underemployed throughout the last year.

“As well as multiple times over the last five years and is still struggling to re-establish a new career,” she said.

Lastly, her boyfriend also has a son from his previous marriage, who is an added expense in their relationship as well.

So, whenever she and her boyfriend try to talk about moving in together and starting their new lives, he always gets very stressed out about money and tries to avoid discussing the topic altogether.

She has kept pushing her boyfriend to have an open conversation about it, though, because she really wants to get a prenup.

“Where he foregoes any right to equity in the property but gets to live rent-free for the duration of the relationship,” she explained.

