She Just Got Evicted And Doesn’t Want To Live With Her Sister-In-Law, Who Is Expecting Her To Help Pay Bills And Do Chores

This woman and her husband were, sadly, evicted from their home a month and a half ago because their landlord was planning to convert the property into an Airbnb.

They have lived at this property for the last five years. After only being given 14 days’ notice before they had to be completely moved out, she and her husband tried legally fighting against their landlord’s actions. However, courts deemed it a “legitimate eviction.”

While being evicted is already traumatic enough, this couldn’t have come at a worse time. She is currently 26 weeks pregnant.

“This was an absolute slap in the face. We called homeless shelters, stayed at Airbnbs and hotels, and, despite numerous home rental applications sent out, we have gotten nowhere,” she said.

“We were faced with having to leave the state to go back to where our family is located. When we announced this, both my mother-in-law and sister-in-law said they would branch out and start helping us search for housing, which we were grateful for.”

When she and her husband traveled to the state their family lives in, they all got together to talk about the housing situation.

Unfortunately, though, the family said that they hadn’t kept their promise of helping them house hunt and instead said that they’d come up with an idea of what she and her husband could do.

Apparently, the family’s grand plan was for her and her husband to live with her sister-in-law.

“Before even getting a response from us, they started talking in depth about what the plan consisted of,” she explained.

