She Pulled Her Tomboy Daughter Out Of Daycare After One Of The Employees Kept Asking Her If She’s Sure She’s A Girl

This woman has a 4-year-old daughter who is pretty much a classic tomboy. Her daughter loves rocks, bows and arrows, and dinosaurs.

She would rather play with boys than girls, and she enjoys climbing trees and digging holes. Now, she does not want her daughter to have access to the internet at such a young age, but her daughter is saying she wants to be able to play video games with her older brother.

She doesn’t think there’s anything wrong with her daughter, and in the 4 years she’s been on this planet, nobody has said her daughter is abnormal for her boyish interests.

The issue comes down to one of the female employees at the daycare her daughter attends. This woman makes an enormous deal out of her daughter preferring tomboy things, and it’s alarming to her.

“She has asked my daughter in front of me, “Do you think you are a boy?” And my daughter says no but she persists by saying, “But you know the stuff you do are things boys do,” she explained.

“And she has told me not to be surprised if my daughter ends up being a lesbian. It’s really off-putting, and I’ve told them I’d prefer not to have that employee supervising my daughter.”

“But with staffing shortages, I’m pretty sure she’s still in charge of watching my daughter. My daughter asked me, “How can I be sure I’m a girl?” It was a strange question, and I asked her why she would say that. She said that the daycare lady asked her if she was sure she was a girl.”

She was furious and immediately phoned her daughter’s daycare to say she was pulling her daughter from their program.

The daycare then attempted to argue with her about getting a refund, but in the end, they forked it over since they would not fire the employee she had a problem with.

