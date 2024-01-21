She Told Her Mother-In-Law Not To Attend Her Wedding If Her Mother-In-Law Can’t Accept That She’s Having Her Adopted Daughter Be The Flower Girl

This 25-year-old woman has been in a relationship with her fiancé for almost seven years. They’re high school sweethearts and deeply in love. She has a wonderful relationship with everyone in her fiancé’s family besides his mother.

“She is continuously nagging at me for not giving her a grandson. I know this may be harmless. However, my fiancé has repeatedly told her that she already has a grandchild,” she said.

Tragically, her best friend died recently, and her friend had a 5-year-old daughter named Ellie. As Ellie’s godmother, it felt like the moral thing to adopt her and raise her. She wanted to be a wonderful parental figure and make her friend proud. So, she legally adopted Ellie, which was what she knew would have been in line with her friend’s wishes.

Not long ago, she and her bridal party started shopping for bridesmaids’ dresses. She and her fiancé planned for Ellie to be the flower girl. Ellie adores flowers, so allowing her to take on the role of flower girl would be a meaningful way to express that she and her fiancé consider her part of their family and their daughter.

“At a recent family gathering, my fiancé’s mother has non-stop been horrible to my baby girl, saying things like, ‘I simply don’t understand why an adopted child should take the place of a true blood,'” she explained.

Understandably, her soon-to-be mother-in-law’s remarks infuriated her. She asked her fiancé’s mother if they could talk privately, and she requested that she stop making these offensive statements. She added that Ellie was looking forward to being the flower girl, but her fiancé’s mother didn’t take her request to heart.

Instead, her fiancé’s mother accused her of being impolite to her, her soon-to-be mother-in-law, while favoring a child who isn’t hers and, in her view, shouldn’t be her priority. These remarks were the last straw, and she expressed that as Ellie’s godmother and legal guardian, she will always care about and deeply love Ellie. Her fiancé’s mother seemed upset by what she was saying, but that didn’t matter to her at the time.

After the confrontation, she got Ellie and the two of them walked out of her fiancé’s mother’s house and went home. Her fiancé hadn’t been present for the argument, and when he arrived home later, he was baffled and asked her what happened. His mother gave her side of the story, claiming that she was “verbally abusive” and threatened her, which wasn’t true at all.

Several days later, Ellie was sad that she hadn’t been able to hang out with her cousins, who were staying at her mother-in-law’s house. So, she decided to swallow her pride and go over to the house so that she could say sorry. Plus, Ellie would have the chance to socialize with some of her fiancé’s family. Everything was going well at first, and Ellie was playing in another room.

