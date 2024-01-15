She Waited One And A Half Hours Just To Get Her Dinner Bill At A Restaurant, Even Though It Was Practically Empty

Usually, dining and dashing is an unforgivable offense that will result in a storm of criticism toward the perpetrators if their misdeeds were ever aired to the public.

Dining and dashing refers to the act of leaving a restaurant without paying. Not only is it illegal, but it’s also just mean and rude. Plus, the server is often forced to cover the bill out of their own pockets.

Dining and dashing can occur for several reasons. For example, it could be done by a band of teenagers looking to pull a funny prank. Or maybe it was done by a disgruntled customer unhappy with the food and service.

There is never a good reason to dine and dash. However, there seems to be just one exception—and that is when the bill fails to show up at your table after a certain period of waiting.

Lauren Petrosian (@daisyku_) shared a clip on TikTok, revealing how she and a friend waited a ridiculously long time to receive their check at a hot pot restaurant.

The video went viral, gaining over 3.8 million views. It also sparked a heated debate about when it’s okay to dine and dash.

In the text overlay of the eight-second clip, she wrote, “When’s the appropriate time to dine and dash [because] we’ve been waiting for the bill for 45 minutes?”

The video footage showed Lauren and her friend sitting in a booth with empty dishes in front of them, wearing tired expressions on their faces.

Then, the camera panned to the dining room, which was nearly empty. Besides them, there were only two other customers in the restaurant.

