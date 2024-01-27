She Wore A Two-Piece Bridesmaid Dress That Showed Her Bare Midriff To Her Sister’s Wedding, And It Sparked Heated Debates Among Viewers Online

If you want to be a bride someday and have your best girlfriends or relatives as your bridesmaids, are there any bridesmaid dress deal breakers you have?

One woman recently shared the process of picking out a two-piece bridesmaid outfit option for her sister’s wedding, which exposed her midriff. Not everyone on the internet was keen on the look, and her videos sparked an online debate.

Gigi (@georgia__gigi) is a content creator from Australia who recently shared several videos of herself getting ready and posing as a bridesmaid at her sister’s wedding in late December.

Gigi’s sister got married in a beautiful outdoor venue on a sunny day. The bride gave her bridesmaids, including Gigi, the option to pick out whatever kind of dress they wanted as long as it was pink.

Gigi had two dress options she was torn between the night before the wedding, so she took to TikTok to model both of them and let her followers decide which one she should wear. One of the dresses was a long, sequined light pink dress, and the other was a two-piece floral dress that exposed her midriff.

Gigi looked stunning in both dresses but ultimately decided to go with the first one.

In a follow-up video, Gigi posted clips of her looking great at the wedding, saying she wasn’t expecting the TikTok community to be so “divided” over her last video.

“For those wondering, yes, of course, I consulted the bride about which [dress] I should wear,” says Gigi.

At the end of her follow-up video, Gigi asked her viewers if they would let their bridesmaids wear midriff-exposing dresses to their wedding. The video ended up going viral, and people certainly weighed in.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.