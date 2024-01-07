She’s A 93-Year-Old Grandma Giving A Recap Of Her 2023 Dating History Using A Hilarious Slideshow

Everyone’s favorite 93-year-old TikTok star, Grandma Droniak (@grandma_droniak), is sharing her dating history for the year in a video that has amassed 12.5 million views.

Overall, she went on five first dates in 2023. Here’s how she met each of them and why most of their relationships didn’t work out. It wasn’t a total loss, though! She managed to wrap up the year with a boo by her side.

In a slideshow that she had pulled up on her laptop, she broke down her dating statistics, including the number of kisses, the number of situationships, and the number of relationships she got into during the year.

She met one of the guys at a funeral, one on Instagram, another at a bar, and two at bingo night. She ended up kissing all of them.

However, one was dishonest, another one died, and she ghosted two of them. And, of course, one of them became her boyfriend.

Over the course of the year, she had one man ghost her because, in Grandma’s words, “he turned into a ghost,” indicating that he had passed away. “May he slay in peace,” she said.

As she continued on, she revealed that she was in two situationships. “They were losers. Of course, it was the guy at the bar and the guy from Instagram.”

And finally, she got into one relationship. It just goes to show that it’s possible to find love at any age.

At the end of her video, she even revealed that her boyfriend helped her make the slideshow of her dating history for the year. He seems like a keeper, for sure!

