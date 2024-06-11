The Guy Who Devastatingly Broke Her Heart Last Year Is Now Asking Her For Legal Advice

For around seven years, this 27-year-old woman has been working in various law firms. For her undergraduate degree, she majored in legal studies, and she is currently attending law school.

She is not yet a lawyer and is not currently practicing law, as her degree is not completed at this time.

“I never even give any kind of legal advice or insight to my family, let alone…SMH,” she explained.

“So, last year, I went through the most devastating heartbreak I’ve ever been through in my entire life by this guy.”

“He was already talking about marriage at one point and then abruptly stopped talking to me and never reached out in the last year.”

She did eventually block his number so he couldn’t contact her at all, which is why she was so surprised to hear from him recently on a new number.

He’s been blowing her phone up, asking her for legal advice and if she can help him with several tickets he has.

She just can’t believe he didn’t start any of his messages by asking her how she’s doing or even saying hi. He just jumped straight into seeking her help and expecting her to do something for him.

“First of all, I am shocked that he’s reaching out,” she said. “Even if I was licensed to practice law, something about this feels really icky, like he is using me. I’m really stunned at the audacity, too.”

