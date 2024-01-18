She’s Feeling Suspicious That Her Husband Deployed, Then Hid His Married Status On Social Media

This 24-year-old woman got married to her 25-year-old husband two years ago, and they have a 1-year-old child together.

Her husband is in the military, and a couple of months back, he deployed to a different state than where they live, though he is still in the United States.

Yesterday night, she was poking around on social media and ended up going on her husband’s profile.

She was shocked to discover that her husband hid his married status, which used to say he was married to her.

That piece of key information was no longer visible to anyone, and that really bothered her that he would do such a thing.

She immediately sent her husband a message asking for his login information so she could get into his social media profile. She told him there was something she needed to look into.

“He gave me incorrect passwords, and [the] total time for me to log in took 20-30 minutes, and he said it kept giving him errors,” she explained.

“This made me very suspicious. I finally log in and click ‘edit profile.’ He didn’t change his relationship status; he just made his relationship status private to ‘only me.’”

She then gained access to his activity log, and she could clearly see that her husband hid his married status just five days after he ended up deploying.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.