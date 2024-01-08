She’s Not Letting Her Photographer Sister Do Her Maternity Shoot Or Newborn Photos Because Her Sister Is Insisting On Posting The Pictures Online

This 21-year-old woman is currently pregnant, and her older sister, who is 23, is a photographer. So, after she announced the news that she was expecting to her side of the family, she just assumed that her sister would take her maternity and newborn photos.

However, right after she told her family that she was pregnant, her sister immediately posted a photo of them online with the caption, “Can’t believe I’m going to be an aunt!”

She wasn’t okay with that, either, and quickly asked her sister to delete the post from social media.

“I didn’t care for my business to be all over social media,” she reasoned.

Thankfully, her sister apologized and removed the post right away. But, after that incident, she made sure to tell everyone not to post online about her pregnancy. After all, she is only 23 weeks along, and she hasn’t even announced her own pregnancy online yet. Rather, she’s just been telling her loved ones in person.

Anyway, things have gone smoothly since then, and no one posted anything about her pregnancy online. However, her sister has begun asking her about when she wants to do her maternity shoot and telling her that she needs to start ordering dresses.

So, she eventually told her sister that she had been searching for dresses. But she had one condition for the photoshoot: she didn’t want her maternity pictures posted online, either.

Apparently, her sister will post a lot of client photoshoots online to advertise for new business, and she simply isn’t interested in being part of that.

Her sister didn’t understand why, though, and claimed that she was a “perfect maternity model.” Her sister also promised that, upon posting the newborn photoshoot images, her sister wouldn’t tag her in the post. So, no one would even know whose baby it was.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.