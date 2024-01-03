She’s Not Okay With Allowing Her Stepdaughter To Live In Her Inherited Rental Home While Attending College, And Her Husband Is Really Annoyed About It

This 35-year-old woman and her husband, who is 40, have been married for five years. They currently have one daughter together, who is just 3-years-old. Plus, her husband has two children– an 18-year-old daughter and a 17-year-old son– from his previous relationship.

When her grandmother sadly passed away last year, she inherited her grandmother’s home, which was originally her great-great grandmother’s residence.

Upon getting the property, she decided to put a lot of time, money, and effort into updating the home with the goal of eventually renting it out. While she thought this was a great idea, though, her husband had a different opinion.

“My husband grew up wealthy and has always had money, so he never understood me holding on to this house. He thought it was a waste of time and resources,” she said.

She, on the other hand, wanted to keep the house as a property she owned outright, just in case anything were to ever happen.

Additionally, she thought it would be a great property for her daughter to own one day since the real estate market is increasingly tumultuous and unpredictable.

But, just a few days ago, her husband approached her with a different idea. More specifically, he wanted her stepdaughter to start living in her late grandmother’s house while attending college at a nearby school.

In her mind, though, this arrangement just wouldn’t make any sense– mainly because the school is only 45 minutes away. So, she pointed out how most of the kids who attend that college just commute.

“It doesn’t seem worth giving my stepdaughter a house when she can drive a few times a week. My stepdaughter has no idea how to be an adult and doesn’t work, so I’m not understanding why we would give her my house or rent her an apartment for this drive,” she explained.

