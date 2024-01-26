She’s Upset Her Parents Gave Her Sister All The College Money They Saved Up For The Two Of Them

This 23-year-old woman has a relationship with her mom that’s very tumultuous. When she was little, her mom tried to control her terribly and did not respond well to criticism, which made living in the same house as her intolerable.

As for her dad, she has always gotten along with him. When it came time for her to start going to college, her mom and dad mentioned they had basically no money saved to help pay for her tuition or her 22-year-old sister’s either.

She is aware that her mom and dad were saddled with a ton of debt back when they were growing up, so she figured there was no way they could afford to save any kind of money for her sister and her to go to college.

She ended up going to a local college for a 4-year honors program, and her sister also went local and attended a vet tech program for 2 years. It cost her $32,000 for college, and her sister’s total was $20,000.

In her final year of college, the pandemic hit, and even though she had a wonderful job waiting for her upon graduation, it got ripped out from underneath her because of “lack of funding.”

On top of that, she wasn’t sure how to pay for her tuition, as she had a bit of money saved to pay for it, but she was so anguished over losing her promised job.

She confided in her sister about how distressed she felt, and her sister said she should ask their parents for money from their college fund.

“Turns out, my parents DID have money put aside for us,” she explained. “I was lower middle-class growing up. [My] parents didn’t have a ton of money; however, they managed to put aside around $8k for both my sister and me to go to college…”

“Their plan was to give each of us the 4k, but after I got a good job in year one of uni, they had given my sister ALL the money for her schooling because “I had more savings than her and I had a better job.”

