The Saying “Everything But The Kitchen Sink” Is Popular For A Reason: Here Are All The Things You Should Never Wash Down The Drain To Avoid A Pricey Plumbing Bill

When you’re doing the dishes for what feels like the millionth time, it can be tempting to throw all the food scraps down the drain to save yourself some trouble.

However, this can actually give you more work to deal with later on. If you’re not careful, you might end up with a hefty plumbing bill.

Some things should never be washed down the sink. It’s worth taking the extra few seconds to deposit the scraps into your trash can. Here are some items you should always refrain from throwing down the drain.

Grease And Oil

Have you ever seen people pour bacon grease or the fat from ground meat into a container and wonder why they’re doing that? It’s because pouring grease down the drain can result in some major clogging.

The oil will solidify as it cools and stick to the insides of your pipes. Not only will this cause clogs, but the grease can also create stinky odors that emanate from the drain. So, to avoid all that trouble, pour any leftover oil into an old container, let the fat harden, and dispose of it in the trash.

Coffee Grounds

I think it’s safe to say that most people have been guilty of dumping coffee grounds into their kitchen sink at some point in their lives. A common misconception is that since the grounds are such tiny pieces, they can’t cause much damage to the pipes.

However, coffee grounds in your drain can be a real problem. They can clump together, which makes them hard to dissolve. Over time, they will become a pesky obstruction that will require the help of a professional to remove. Toss coffee grounds in the trash or use them to fertilize your garden.

