These Are The Cutest Outfit Ideas To Rock While Grabbing Brunch With Your Besties This Winter

One of the most universal fashion challenges is looking and feeling your best during wintertime.

Dressing for cold weather puts a damper on those whose favorite wardrobe pieces aren’t enough to keep them warm. Certain occasions are a bit harder to dress for in the winter, but if you put in a little extra effort, you’ll find a cute outfit to flaunt.

Brunch is one of those occasions that’s a lot easier to dress for in the spring and summer, with sun dresses and matching athleisure wear being some go-to looks. But if you have to dress for a nice brunch in the winter, don’t worry!

Here are some winter brunch outfit ideas to prepare you for waffles and mimosas in the colder months.

Leather pants and a bright-colored top

One of my favorite winter wardrobe items is leather pants. While they may seem a bit daunting, leather pants are a great outfit choice for staying stylish while covering your legs and keeping warm.

You could pair your leather pants with a solid neutral top, but try a bright-colored top if you’re trying to bring some bright energy to your early brunch!

A sweater dress and tights

Wearing a dress to brunch, especially when going to a nice restaurant, is a safe option but tricky in the winter. You should wear a comfortable pair of tights to keep your legs warm, and trade in your sun dress for a sweater dress!

