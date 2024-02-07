He Bought His Girlfriend A Rolex, And When She Refused To Wear It, He Went To Their Anniversary Dinner Alone

This 39-year-old man has a great job, and he was just promoted at his company to a highly sought-after position. Included in his promotion was a four-figure bonus.

“My four-month anniversary with my girlfriend, 24, was coming up, and I’m a generous guy, so I decided to go to my local jeweler to pick out something special for her,” he said.

“I spent a good amount of time, around 25 minutes, looking for something that I knew she would like. I know she currently wears a low-end watch (Michael Kors), and it’s a little embarrassing when we go out to expensive restaurants, especially because I wear a custom Breitling. Long story short, I found her a relatively used Rolex (rare) that my jeweler recommended.”

Rolex watches are quite coveted, and there are long wait lists for brand-new ones. People have sometimes been waiting years to finally be able to buy a new Rolex.

So, he felt like it meant a lot for him to get a used one for his girlfriend that he thought suited her style.

On the night of their anniversary, his girlfriend came over to his house so that they could get ready for their date.

He’d made dinner reservations at his favorite restaurant, and he’d planned to give her the watch while they were at dinner.

“But, as we were about to leave, she started putting on her old watch, and I decided to just give her the new one right before we left so she would fit in better with the type of people who would also be dining at this particular restaurant (very upscale),” he explained.

“I handed her an elegantly wrapped box with the watch inside and told her, ‘I want you to wear this whenever we go out together from now on, baby.'”

