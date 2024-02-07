She Brought A Guy Home And He Ransacked Her Room When She Left Him Alone For A Few Minutes

Usually, when you snoop through a partner’s stuff, it doesn’t end well, whether you’re hacking into a locked phone or rummaging through a wallet.

TikToker Rachel (@rmplift) is talking about how she brought a guy home just for him to ransack her bedroom after leaving him on his own for a couple of minutes.

One time, she decided to take a guy back to her place. They had been talking for a while, and she knew him well since they had grown up together.

They were in her room, and she left for approximately three minutes to use the bathroom. While she was in the bathroom, she heard some rustling noises coming from her room.

Before he came over, Rachel had cleaned her room by stuffing a bunch of items into her closet. When she walked back into her room, she discovered that he was rifling through her drawers, looking underneath the bed, and digging in her closet because he wanted to find her toys.

Of course, she was enraged. That was the most disgusted she had ever felt in her entire life. It just goes to show that you never really know what kind of person someone turns out to be, even if you spent your childhood years together.

Some TikTok users did not expect Rachel’s story to take such a turn. One user could not fathom how her date went through her stuff so easily, mentioning that they personally felt too awkward to even move a muscle in a bedroom that wasn’t their own.

Another thought the story would end with her finding him completely without clothing while underneath her sheets.

Rachel replied in a comment, stating that that would’ve been less weird than what actually happened. Several others chimed in with more opinions.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.