He Threatened To Divorce His Wife If She Doesn’t Agree To Send Their Gifted Daughter To Private School

This 29-year-old man and his 30-year-old wife have a 6-year-old daughter together, but unfortunately, they cannot agree on how to raise her.

Every couple of months, they argue about this, and he finally told his wife if she can’t be on the same page as him and agree to do what he thinks is best for their daughter, he’s filing for divorce.

He says that outside of this main problem, their marriage is wonderful and happy. They don’t disagree on anything and they have tons in common.

His wife has always supported his career, and he has always been supportive of the fact that she never wanted one.

While he loves his wife with all of his heart, he will get rid of her if she stands in the way of their daughter.

Their daughter is gifted, and she can speak multiple languages; she is in a gifted program at school, competes in math competitions, is on the swimming and debate teams, and is learning two different instruments.

“She’s a bright, happy girl, yet she’s being stifled by her current environment,” he explained. “The fact our daughter does these activities is by her own choice; she has asked to do every one and thrives at them. There’s no pressure from me, my wife, or our families for my daughter to succeed, only for her to be happy.”

“I want my daughter to be in an environment with other children like her and to be given the chance to thrive. My wife wants her to be a “normal” 6-year-old.”

Now, his wife was a gifted child and attended college at 16. She has a degree in math from a major university, but she never wanted to have a job or a career.

