She’s Raising The Little Boy Her Sister Abandoned At The Hospital, Except Now Her Sister Is Ready To Play Mom

  |  
Jun 30, 2025
Follow Us
Young Child Toddler on Red Tricycle on a Neighborhood Street
Betsy - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual child

Do you think it’s fair when someone shrinks from their responsibilities, dumps their child on someone else for months on end, then comes back, ready to play parent?

Back when this 26-year-old woman’s nephew was only nine days old, her 28-year-old sister literally abandoned him.

Her sister left her nephew at the hospital after she gave birth to him and claimed she could not be a mom. CPS reached out to her, as she was identified as her sister’s emergency contact, and she instantly said she would adopt her nephew.

She didn’t consider what it would entail; she just knew she couldn’t leave the little boy in the foster care system after her sister failed to step up as a parent.

“He’s 15 months now. I’ve been to every appointment. Every fever. Every 3 am feeding. I’ve watched him learn to roll over, babble, and take his first step,” she explained.

“I didn’t plan to be a mother, but I’ve become one. I love him like he’s mine. Three weeks ago, my sister reached out and said she wants him back. She’s ‘in a better place.'”

“She started calling him her son, like I was just holding him for her. I said no. I said I’d fight this. And now I’m the villain.”

Surprisingly, her aunt and mom are not on her side. Her aunt accused her of using her nephew to fill some kind of void, while her mom said she’s tearing their family into pieces with her decision to keep her nephew.

This is extra hurtful to her, as her mom and aunt were not there when she and her nephew needed them. She was the one who had to spend her money on formula and care for her nephew when he was sick, not them.

Young Child Toddler on Red Tricycle on a Neighborhood Street
Betsy – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual child

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

She once maxed out her credit card purchasing diapers for her nephew, so raising him has been a struggle for her.

“My sister gave him up. She didn’t call. Didn’t visit. Didn’t ask. And now I’m supposed to just hand him over because she changed her mind? I know I’m young,” she continued.

“I know I’m scared. But I won’t let him go. Even if it means tearing my family apart.”

What advice do you have for her?

You can read the original post below.

screenshot
Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read










By Bre Avery Zacharski
Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski

More About:

Her Husband Wants Her To Sell Her Heirloom Necklace To Pay For His Mom’s Bougie Birthday Party

Her Husband Wants Her To Sell Her Heirloom Necklace To Pay For His Mom’s Bougie Birthday Party
June 30, 2025

By 

Her Husband’s Ex-Wife Is Dying And Wants To Have Dinner Alone With Him, But This Woman Constantly Tries To Win Him Back

Her Husband’s Ex-Wife Is Dying And Wants To Have Dinner Alone With Him, But This Woman Constantly Tries To Win Him Back
June 30, 2025

By 

He Upset A Bunch Of Parents For Letting Their Kids Have Sugar At His Son’s Birthday Party

He Upset A Bunch Of Parents For Letting Their Kids Have Sugar At His Son’s Birthday Party
June 30, 2025

By 

She’s Ready To Divorce Her Husband Because He Hates Her Son And Thinks He Should Stay Locked In His Room

She’s Ready To Divorce Her Husband Because He Hates Her Son And Thinks He Should Stay Locked In His Room
June 30, 2025

By 

Her Brother-In-Law’s Teen Daughter Told A Lie That Could Have Ruined Her Husband’s Life, So She Freaked Out On Her And Said She’s Not Allowed To Be Around Their Family

Her Brother-In-Law’s Teen Daughter Told A Lie That Could Have Ruined Her Husband’s Life, So She Freaked Out On Her And Said She’s Not Allowed To Be Around Their Family
June 30, 2025

By 

She Was Abandoned In A Truck Stop Restaurant As A Baby, And Her Family Is Pushing Her To Get DNA Tested

She Was Abandoned In A Truck Stop Restaurant As A Baby, And Her Family Is Pushing Her To Get DNA Tested
June 30, 2025

By 