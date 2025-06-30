She’s Raising The Little Boy Her Sister Abandoned At The Hospital, Except Now Her Sister Is Ready To Play Mom

Betsy - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual child

Do you think it’s fair when someone shrinks from their responsibilities, dumps their child on someone else for months on end, then comes back, ready to play parent?

Back when this 26-year-old woman’s nephew was only nine days old, her 28-year-old sister literally abandoned him.

Her sister left her nephew at the hospital after she gave birth to him and claimed she could not be a mom. CPS reached out to her, as she was identified as her sister’s emergency contact, and she instantly said she would adopt her nephew.

She didn’t consider what it would entail; she just knew she couldn’t leave the little boy in the foster care system after her sister failed to step up as a parent.

“He’s 15 months now. I’ve been to every appointment. Every fever. Every 3 am feeding. I’ve watched him learn to roll over, babble, and take his first step,” she explained.

“I didn’t plan to be a mother, but I’ve become one. I love him like he’s mine. Three weeks ago, my sister reached out and said she wants him back. She’s ‘in a better place.'”

“She started calling him her son, like I was just holding him for her. I said no. I said I’d fight this. And now I’m the villain.”

Surprisingly, her aunt and mom are not on her side. Her aunt accused her of using her nephew to fill some kind of void, while her mom said she’s tearing their family into pieces with her decision to keep her nephew.

This is extra hurtful to her, as her mom and aunt were not there when she and her nephew needed them. She was the one who had to spend her money on formula and care for her nephew when he was sick, not them.

She once maxed out her credit card purchasing diapers for her nephew, so raising him has been a struggle for her.

“My sister gave him up. She didn’t call. Didn’t visit. Didn’t ask. And now I’m supposed to just hand him over because she changed her mind? I know I’m young,” she continued.

“I know I’m scared. But I won’t let him go. Even if it means tearing my family apart.”

What advice do you have for her?

You can read the original post below.

