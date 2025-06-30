He Upset A Bunch Of Parents For Letting Their Kids Have Sugar At His Son’s Birthday Party

Over the weekend, this man had a birthday party for his son, who just turned six. They picked a location in a park and came up with some fun games for the kids to play.

He bought balloons, cake, and snacks for all the kids invited. He had things like cookies, candy, juice, water, and Coca-Cola, so nothing crazy or out of the ordinary was on the menu.

“Here’s the thing: most parents just dropped their kids off and left. Some didn’t even say hi or check in—just handed the kid over and took off,” he explained.

“Again, I don’t mind hosting, but if you’re not going to stay, I’d assume you trust what’s on offer. Now, a couple of those same parents are apparently complaining that we ‘loaded their kids with sugar’ and ‘gave them Coke.’ One mum said her kid was ‘bouncing off the walls’ and that we were irresponsible.”

“But here’s what gets me: every kid who was offered Coke said they were allowed to have it. Not one mentioned any restrictions, allergies, or preferences.”

His son isn’t a fan of soda and only drinks milk or water. He was not pushing soda on any of the kids at the party, and everything was set up for the kids to freely pick from.

Now, if any of the parents of his son’s friends had said to him their children were not allowed to have soda, he would have made sure that didn’t happen.

But he’s no mind reader, so he’s confused about how these parents are angry with him when they didn’t communicate anything at all.

“And if you don’t stay at the party or say anything about dietary restrictions, can you really be upset afterward?” he wondered.

“So—[am I the jerk] for not micromanaging what the other kids ate and drank at a party where their own parents weren’t even present?”

