Her Husband’s Ex-Wife Is Dying And Wants To Have Dinner Alone With Him, But This Woman Constantly Tries To Win Him Back

Have you ever found yourself in a situation where you felt your partner’s ex was threatening your relationship? This 44-year-old woman is currently concerned about her 59-year-old husband’s dying ex-wife ruining their marriage.

Her husband got divorced from his ex-wife a decade ago, and although they do not have any kids, they did try for some time to start a family.

“They’ve remained on decent terms despite their history. She has recently told him she has bone cancer, and the prognosis isn’t good. I believe she’s been told she has only a few months,” she explained.

“He wants to go and see her, which I understand, but the complicating factor is she had an affair, and that’s why they broke up, but she is still madly in love with him and every few years begs for him back.”

“It has been a source of arguments between us before that he entertains conversation with her despite her advances.”

She does find it deeply upsetting that her husband feels the need to remain in touch with his ex and speak to her, but she doesn’t think she can do anything about it, since her husband can choose who he wants to have in his life.

Now, her husband’s ex is asking if they can go to dinner alone together to have a discussion, but this makes her feel wildly uneasy.

After all, this woman is still in love with her husband! She’s seen many stories online about people wishing to sleep with their dying ex, and she’s worried this is going to be her husband, having one last hurrah with the woman he used to be married to.

“My husband has also been distant lately because of a redundancy and struggling to find a new job, and he’s feeling like he’s being judged for his age,” she added.

“I worry that he might be taken by her advances if they happen again like the last few times.”

“How do I navigate this situation and be respectful of her devastating news while also making sure my marriage stays intact?”

