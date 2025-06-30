She’s Ready To Divorce Her Husband Because He Hates Her Son And Thinks He Should Stay Locked In His Room

It’s always sad to me when people end up with spouses who hate their kids, and then they’re forced to choose. That’s the situation this woman, in her mid-40s, is now in, after spending the last four years married to her husband.

She met her husband back when her son was five, and it’s always been just the two of them, as her son’s biological father is not in the picture.

“When hubby and I met, I told him I had a son, and if that was a no-go, then don’t waste either of our time. He said that even though he didn’t want a child, we were a package deal, so he was fine,” she explained.

However, as time has passed, her husband has made comments about her son that have not sat right with her. He would say if her son were his, he would punish him however he pleased.

When her son was sick, he would remark that her son should not be sleeping on their couch. Her husband got mad about how attached her son was to her.

Her husband has said increasingly cruel things about her son, and it all spiraled out of control a couple of weeks ago when her husband took some time off work.

She still had to be at the office, so while she was gone, her husband agreed to watch her son (he’s 12). Three days into her husband watching her son, he said he had to leave the house since he couldn’t stand being in it with her son.

When she finished at work and got back to the house, her husband was nowhere to be found. That wasn’t problematic, as her son is old enough to be alone for an hour or so.

She questioned her son about why her husband had walked out, and her son mentioned her husband got angry at him for watching TV in their living room, as the one in his bedroom is broken.

Her husband yelled at her son to go upstairs to his room, and that was it. Her husband has complained to her before that her son should stay in his room and not watch TV with them in the living room.

“I’m thinking divorce. This isn’t the first time something like this has happened. Hubby hardly ever wants son around in the living room when we are all home together,” she continued.

Her husband feels that kids should stay locked away in their rooms and out of sight. She’s concerned that if she keeps living with her husband, her son will suffer the consequences.

She’s left wondering if it makes her a jerk for wanting to divorce her husband to protect her son.

What do you think?

