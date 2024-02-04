Her Friend And Their Mom Requested $600 From Her After Inviting Her To Go On Their Family Vacation, But She’s Only In High School And Really Can’t Afford That

Were you ever invited on a friend’s family vacation when you were a kid? If so, were you ever expected to pay for your portion of the trip expenses?

One teenager was shocked when her friend and her mom requested $600 from her after they invited her to join them on their family trip.

She’s 17-years-old and was invited to join her friend Jane’s family vacation over Christmas break.

She said yes and joined Jane’s family as they drove to a city two hours away and stayed in an Airbnb for five nights. Including her, there were five people on the trip.

During the fun trip, she and Jane’s family did a bunch of activities, including hiking, horseback riding, biking, etc.

She thought the trip was an overall great experience until the night she got home, when she got hit with an unexpected request.

“The night we got back, I was surprised to see a Venmo request for $600 from Jane for my portion of the trip,” she said.

“I couldn’t imagine the activities being this expensive, so I asked for a cost breakdown. In response, Jane and her mom emailed me a spreadsheet of all costs, which included the trip activities and charges for gas, groceries, my restaurant meals, and what appears to be part of the Airbnb cost.”

She felt that getting charged for gas, groceries, and Airbnb was a bit excessive, considering Jane’s family was driving all that way, whether she was there or not. Plus, she shared a bed with Jane, so she didn’t have her own room in the Airbnb.

