Here Are 10 Things To Do Right After You Get Engaged To Savor Every Moment And Set Yourself Up For A Stress-Free Wedding Planning Journey

If you just said “Yes!” to the love of your life, your head is probably spinning with a mix of excitement and thoughts about what to do now.

Getting engaged is obviously a massive milestone, and it can be tempting to dive headfirst into wedding planning– especially if loved ones immediately start asking you when you plan to tie the knot.

However, there are a few key things to consider first that will save your sanity while also making the planning process easier.

This list is not about rushing you through this super special time. Rather, it’s about ensuring you savor every moment and set yourself up for a stress-free journey to the altar.

1. Celebrate The Moment

Before you jump into planning mode, take some time to actually bask in the glow of your engagement!

This could mean a romantic dinner, a casual night in, or even a small gathering with close friends and family.

Choose whatever fits your vibe more, and don’t feel guilty about going small if that’s what you want. The key is just to celebrate this new chapter in a way that feels right for both of you.

2. Announce To Family And Close Friends

