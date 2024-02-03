Here’s How To Style Your Favorite Pieces Of Minimalist Jewelry To Maximize The Impact Of Every Outfit

While bold, colorful, flashy jewelry is very glamorous and fun, many of us rely heavily on our go-to minimalist jewelry.

I’ve always admired people who mix up their jewelry and wear several different complex pieces every day. Still, I’m one of those people who prefers to put on their favorite minimalist jewelry for everyday wear unless I have an event to go to.

If you’re unsure what qualifies as minimalist jewelry, it’s usually any dainty, classic jewelry you have in your collection. For instance, simple things like gold hoop earrings, a dainty necklace with a single pendant, and thin bracelets all count as minimalist jewelry.

Pieces in your jewelry collection that you feel could be worn with anything are likely minimalist jewelry.

If you have some minimalist jewelry on hand and want to start incorporating it into your everyday wardrobe, here are some styling tips!

Use it to elevate your favorite outfit

In my wardrobe, there are three to four outfits that I really love and wear all the time. You can use minimalist jewelry to bring these outfits to the next level. Look at your outfit and think, “I need earrings, a necklace, and some rings.” Then, reach for the simple stuff.

This will complete your outfit and make it more cohesive without taking too much attention away from your clothes.

Stack your earrings

