In A New Study, Researchers Set Out To Determine Whether The Famed Loch Ness Monster Might Just Be A Massive Eel

Reports of a mysterious monster in Scotland’s Loch Ness date back to the sixth century. However, even earlier, around 1,500 years ago, ancient Highlanders carved images of an enigmatic aquatic creature on standing stones.

These tales persisted for hundreds of years, but it was in the 1930s when the creature, sometimes called a “monster fish,” “water beast,” “sea serpent,” “dragon,” and other dramatic names, really caught the public eye.

Since then, the Loch Ness Monster, affectionately known as Nessie, has been a staple in popular culture.

In terms of biodiversity, uncovering such a remarkable species would be really insightful as we work to comprehend the diverse range of life on Earth.

Moreover, from a cultural and public curiosity perspective, solving the enigma of Nessie would undoubtedly create a sensation in global news.

So, scientists have eagerly pursued the trail. Throughout the 20th century, there were organized efforts to find the creature, involving submersibles, hydrophones, sector-scanning sonar surveys, underwater photography, trawling, and long-lining.

In addition to actively searching for Nessie, researchers have also explored several theories, including the “eel hypothesis.”

Now, a recent study examining this idea suggests that the sightings and lore surrounding Loch Ness might be partly explained by the presence of large European eels– or Anguilla anguilla.

This theory aligns with the observed morphology, behavior, and environmental context of the reported sightings.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.