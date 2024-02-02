Miniature Horses Actually Make Great Service Animals Due To Their Long Lifespan, Calm Temperament And Excellent Memory

In the world of service animals, dogs have long been the stars of the show, guiding those in need, providing emotional support, and even detecting medical emergencies.

However, there’s a less-known but equally remarkable player in this field: the miniature horse.

These pint-sized equines are trotting into the hearts and lives of people everywhere, offering a unique blend of companionship, longevity, and resilience.

Let’s break down why these tiny trotters are not just adorable but also exceptional service animals.

A Sturdy Companion

Miniature horses are known for their robust and hardy nature. They have an impressive lifespan of up to 35 years, so they offer a long-term partnership, reducing the need for frequent retraining associated with shorter-lived service animals.

Their physical build provides ample support for people with balance or mobility issues, too, making them a practical choice for many.

Enhanced Abilities: Vision, Memory, And Stamina

Miniature horses boast remarkable vision, able to see almost 350 degrees around them. This panoramic vision, combined with their excellent memory, makes them exceptional at remembering routes and avoiding obstacles.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.