Quit Being Afraid Of Getting Called “High Maintenance” Because Refusing To Settle And Accept The Bare Minimum Is Actually A Good Thing

Usually, when you hear someone is “high-maintenance,” you don’t want anything to do with them.

That’s because we tend to associate high-maintenance people with being bossy, controlling, and exhausting to be around. Unfortunately, this is especially true for women who get labeled as high-maintenance. They always get a bad rap.

There are so many women out there who fear being labeled as high-maintenance, especially when they’re single and trying to find a boyfriend or husband. After all, guys tend to cringe when they hear the term.

However, what if I told you that being high-maintenance, especially when you’re in a relationship, is not the worst thing in the world but a good thing?

Here’s the thing – while they may be a bit harder to please, high-maintenance people do not settle. They speak their minds and make it clear what they want. Many women roll over and sacrifice some of their wants, needs, and desires because they don’t want to come off as high-maintenance.

But who wants to be with somebody that people-pleases their way through their relationship?

Women who are associated with being high-maintenance often have high expectations when it comes to being in a relationship.

But is that such a bad thing? Aren’t we past accepting the bare minimum? I promise there is someone out there who will love the fact that you take your relationship so seriously and don’t want the bare minimum regarding affection, dates, acts of service, commitment, etc.

If you’re still scared of being called high-maintenance as a woman, you should start re-framing how you define the term. Stop thinking of being high-maintenance as being bossy or complicated, and start thinking about how it means you’re someone who seeks to get what they want.

Because you’re a high-maintenance partner, it means you want the best out of your relationship. It means you want your partner to put as much effort into your relationship as you put into it. Being high-maintenance means you refuse to accept the bare minimum and hold yourself and your partner to a higher standard.

