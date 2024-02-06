She Found Her Own Name In A Missing Person’s Ad And Wound Up Getting Reunited With Her Birth Mother

Have you seen the TikTok trend where people respond to a video of a creator saying, “Call me crazy, but I’ve never liked store-bought pesto?” and then continue to tell an actual crazy, intense story?

A viral video made by creator Aiesha Myricks (@aieshamyricks) has been dubbed one of the “best responses” to that pesto video yet, as she tells a fascinating story about the time she found her name in a missing person’s ad.

Aiesha was fostered and eventually adopted by the same family as a baby. She lived happily with her adoptive parents in Queens, New York until she moved out when she was 21. While packing her things, she came across a social security card with her name on it. However, something was off.

“My first name was spelled differently, and the last name was a last name I did not recognize,” says Aiesha.

When she confronted her adoptive mother about the card, her mom said it was an old card that she should’ve thrown away because it had a typo on it.

However, she never forgot about that social security card.

A year and a half later, she worked a retail job in Brooklyn, New York, and was pregnant with her daughter.

“I became really curious about my identity because what [was] I gonna tell this little baby that I’m having about our history [and] where we’re from?” says Aiesha.

“I know I’m from New York, but I don’t know anything else.”

