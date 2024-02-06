She Won Money, But Her Boyfriend Is Angry That She’s Not Sharing Any With Him

Here’s a scenario: Imagine you won the lottery and were in a committed relationship with someone but were not married to them. Would you feel obligated to share your winnings with them?

One woman who recently won a local lottery upset her boyfriend when she told him she wasn’t sure if she’d give him a portion of the money.

She recently turned 35 and, in honor of her birthday, decided to go out and buy herself a lottery ticket on a whim.

As luck would have it, she happened to win the jackpot. She found out the good news while she was with her 53-year-old boyfriend of four years.

“I am currently renting an apartment [while] his house is still on a mortgage,” she said.

“Our cars are both paid off, and I am a local TV producer, and he’s a TV director. I am in no rush to claim the money [because] I think I have six months to do so. Last night, he asked me about what am I going to do with the money.”

She told her boyfriend she’s had an eye on a nearby warehouse that’s up for sale for over $1 million, and she’d like to buy it and convert it into a warehouse.

Later that day, her boyfriend called his bank in front of her and found out he still owes $230,000 on his house.

While she tried to stay quiet during the call and not react, her boyfriend then told her about how he’d like a new car, obviously hinting that he’d like her to give him some of the money she won.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.