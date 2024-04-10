A Dogsitter Lost Her Beloved Dog After She Left For A Six-Night Trip To Florida, So She Flew Home To Look For Her Pup

It seems that a growing number of dogs have been subjected to improper care while being looked after by pet sitters from a service that provides pet parents with sitters and dog walkers.

Many people have reported horror stories of their dogs going missing or even being found dead while with the company’s sitters.

A grieving pet owner named Eira (@ultraeira) has taken to TikTok for help after a dog sitter from the company lost her beloved dog.

So, Eira had booked six nights, from February 28th to March 5th, with a sitter named Tracy for her dog, Peppa.

In her video, she posted screenshots of their text messages that documented everything that had occurred during their interactions.

Tracy claimed to have 30 years of experience. She was a veterinarian for five years and was a former dog trainer. Before booking with Tracy, Eira expressed her concerns over Peppa’s tendency to escape.

Tracy reassured her, saying that her yard was under constant supervision and that it was also fully secured with five-foot-high fencing.

Her profile stated that she was located near downtown Dallas in the Bishop Arts District. However, she later told Eira that she was actually in Wilmer, which was a 20-minute drive from Eira’s place.

Eira was familiar with the area, so she still went ahead with the booking. She flew to Florida on the night of February 28th.

