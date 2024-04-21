He Made His Best Friend Start Bawling In The Middle Of A Bar After Saying He Couldn’t Be In His Life

Over the weekend, this 30-year-old man and his wife, 30, went to a wedding. His ex-girlfriend, Anne, 31, and her husband, Jared, were also there.

Anne is the only woman he has had a long-term relationship with, aside from his now-wife.

He and Anne were in a relationship for four years until she had an affair, and they broke up. He and Jared had known each other since childhood and were best friends for years.

“Jason was the one who witnessed the affair (it wasn’t him) and called me immediately to tell me about it,” he said.

After the breakup with Anne, he met his wife, and they got married six years ago. They had a wonderful son and a blissful marriage. Two years ago, Jared contacted him to find out how he’d feel if he and Anne began a relationship.

“My response was, ‘I can’t tell you who to date, but I will distance myself from you and Anne as I don’t allow crazy into my life.’ He told me that he understood,” he explained.

A month after the conversation, Jared informed him that he and Anne were in a relationship, adding that he wanted to remain friends.

While he still viewed Jared as his best friend and someone he admired, he kept his distance and enforced boundaries within the friendship. Eventually, Jared and Anne got married and will have a son this fall.

During the recent wedding, he and his wife congratulated Anne and Jared on the pregnancy, and they all had a nice chat.

