He Might Divorce His Wife Because She Lied To Him About Wanting To Adopt, Then Admitted She Won’t Be Able To Love A Child Who Isn’t Biologically Hers

The choice of whether to have children is one which couples should be on the same page about if they hope to have a stable, long-term relationship.

Sadly, not all people are up-front about their views, and the truth doesn’t come out until years later.

This 30-year-old man and his wife, 32, started dating six years ago and have been married for four years.

Before marriage, his now-wife told him she couldn’t have biological children. She suffered from medical problems that had no cures or treatments.

“I said that was okay as long as she was willing to adopt. Back then, she said yes to being willing to adopt. Recently, thanks to my job, we’re in a financial position to start the process,” he said.

Whenever he brought up the topic of adoption over the past couple of years, his wife avoided the discussion. Last October, he mentioned possibly adopting an 8-year-old girl with whom they’d met and developed a bond over time.

His wife sounded like she was seriously thinking about the idea. He broached the topic again two days ago, and his wife’s response crushed him.

“She first tried to say we were too old to deal with children, followed by interrogations of why I want children and accused me of not liking children,” he explained.

Finally, his wife gave him her real opinion on adoption, stating that she wouldn’t care for someone else’s kid and that she couldn’t love a child who wasn’t hers biologically.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.