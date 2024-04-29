He Went Out With A Girl Who Had “Rancid” Bad Breath, So When She Kept Trying To Kiss Him, He Said The Smell Was Really Bad, And It Even Caused Him To Throw Up Later

Recently, TikToker Malcolm Cills (@littlefatpug) was on a dating app. While he was out with his friends one day, a girl he had matched with on the app messaged him, asking if he wanted to stay the night at her place.

He agreed, so she told him to meet up with her at a bar before they went to her place. When he arrived, she was there with a couple of her friends. He introduced himself to them and then started to stand next to the girl he was planning to hook up with.

However, he suddenly caught a whiff of the worst stench he had ever smelled. He realized quickly that the rancid odor was her breath.

Her friends began commenting on how cute they looked together and urged them to kiss. The girl stood there, waiting for him to make a move, but he really didn’t want to kiss her.

So, he came up with an excuse to spare everyone’s feelings, claiming that he didn’t like public displays of affection. Shortly after that, her friends left. Malcolm also wanted to leave but didn’t know how to escape the situation without seeming all weird about it.

She told him that she had called a ride and that it was on its way to pick them up. As they were waiting for their ride, she kept trying to kiss him. He couldn’t figure out what to do or say in order to avoid kissing her, so he decided to be honest with her.

He told her that she didn’t seem like the type of person who would have bad breath, but the smell was really bad. She gasped and was in disbelief at his bluntness. In the car, she brought up how she hoped that she didn’t have halitosis.

When he asked what that was, she explained that halitosis was a disease that causes a person to have bad breath.

After they arrived at her apartment, she instructed him to put on a pair of sandals before walking across the carpet to sit on the couch. She owned dogs, so Malcolm asked her if her dogs frequently had accidents on the carpet. She admitted they did and that it was extremely difficult to clean up.

