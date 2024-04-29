He Still Loves His Wife, But He Just Doesn’t Like Her Anymore Since She Constantly Hurts His Feelings

This 37-year-old man makes excellent money for where he lives, and he works from home the majority of the time.

He also picks up doing nearly all the chores around the house, on top of caring for the two little kids he has with his 36-year-old wife.

His wife works as an OBGYN, and she’s extremely busy. Four years ago, she completed her residency and went from work 88 to 55 hours weekly.

“We have been married for 14 years now, and while she does make 3.5 times as much as I do, it comes at the cost of sleep interruptions and time away from the family,” he explained.

“This leads to her being in a constant state of grumpiness and prone to outbursts at me regarding things not being handled in the exact way she wants them, and anger with my ADHD Hobbies (programming, robots, 3D printing, running)… I have been able to wrangle my ADHD in such a manner that has led to tremendous professional success, but I am incredibly sensitive to rejection at home.”

“This weekend was the last straw: I knew would be difficult with my wife’s schedule, and I tried to be perfect, so I was shocked when I am getting yelled at by her (freshly done working out) while I am holding the baby, who I was trying to put down for a nap.”

His wife was angry at him since the dishes hadn’t been washed. He attempted to say that he hadn’t gotten around to doing that since he had clothes in the washer, and he couldn’t run both machines at once and use all the water.

He was planning on completing the dishes after the laundry was finished, but his wife was upset that he didn’t realize she was sick of looking at the piled-up dishes.

He thought for a minute about how he does more housework than any man he knows of, and he believes he’s the best dad he has ever met, but clearly, that’s not good enough for his wife.

