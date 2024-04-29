Her Husband Confessed To Cheating On Her With His Guy Best Friend, But If She Stays With Him, He’s Going To Continue Seeing His Friend

For a little less than a decade, this 35-year-old woman has been married to her 36-year-old husband, Jay, and they have no children together.

Last night, after she and Jay had finished having dinner, he broke down and confessed that he’s been cheating on her with his guy best friend Pete.

Jay has been close to Pete since they were kids, and they have been sleeping together for quite some time.

Jay admitted he doesn’t want to exactly tell her how long the affair has been going on. Jay does cry when animals pass away in TV shows, but tragedies never bother him.

That’s why she was pretty shocked to see Jay cry in front of her, as she hasn’t seen him do this in over two years.

“However, I’m not mad,” she explained. “I’m not even sure I care. I love my husband more than anything in the world, and I don’t want to leave him.”

“I can’t move on, I can’t stay like this, and I don’t want to. But Jay has said he won’t stop seeing Pete, no matter what I choose. He’s sorry for doing this to me and he has said he loves me, and I’m his wife and heart, but Pete means the same to him.”

“Basically, he can’t choose. he loves us both. It falls to me to choose, and I don’t know what to do.”

What hurts her heart the most is that Jay confessed to her alone. She’s actually very close to Pete, and she feels it would have been better if they both had the guts to tell her together.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.